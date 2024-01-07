Heavy snow showers forecast in Sussex as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for South East England
and live on Freeview channel 276
The warning will come into force at 4am for Greater London, Kent, Surrey, East Sussex and West Sussex.
The forecaster said icy patches and wintry showers could affect some areas on Monday morning, leading to potentially slower journeys.
Temperatures are expected to drop to near zero in the early hours as a ‘mix of sleet and snow showers’ moves in from the east later this evening [January 7].
The warning comes as Sussex and Surrey recovers from Storm Henk, which caused widespread disruption throughout the two counties.
A statement on the Met Office website said: “A mix of sleet and snow showers will move in from the east later on Sunday night along with temperatures near zero.
“Given these wintry showers, and also wet surfaces after recent wet weather, some icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces.
“Additionally a few of the snow showers could turn quite heavy; these probably only affecting a narrow zone but a few places could see 1-3 cm, mainly over the North Downs and on grassy surfaces.”
The yellow ice warning expires at 10am on Monday.
Meanwhile, an amber cold-health alert has been issued for the North West, East Midlands, West Midlands and South West. This will be in place until Friday [January 12].
A yellow cold-health alert remains for the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, East of England, London and South East for most of next week.