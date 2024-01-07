Heavy snow showers forecast in Sussex as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for South East England

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for Sussex and Surrey on Monday [January 7] – with the heaviest snow predicted to fall over the North Downs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warning will come into force at 4am for Greater London, Kent, Surrey, East Sussex and West Sussex.

The forecaster said icy patches and wintry showers could affect some areas on Monday morning, leading to potentially slower journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are expected to drop to near zero in the early hours as a ‘mix of sleet and snow showers’ moves in from the east later this evening [January 7].

Heavy snow hit Sussex in 2010. This photo was taken in Burgess Hill near The Woolpack on Saturday, December 18.

The warning comes as Sussex and Surrey recovers from Storm Henk, which caused widespread disruption throughout the two counties.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “A mix of sleet and snow showers will move in from the east later on Sunday night along with temperatures near zero.

“Given these wintry showers, and also wet surfaces after recent wet weather, some icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally a few of the snow showers could turn quite heavy; these probably only affecting a narrow zone but a few places could see 1-3 cm, mainly over the North Downs and on grassy surfaces.”

The yellow ice warning expires at 10am on Monday.

Meanwhile, an amber cold-health alert has been issued for the North West, East Midlands, West Midlands and South West. This will be in place until Friday [January 12].