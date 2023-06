Here is how hot it is expected to get in Sussex next week...

Along some part of the West Sussex coast residents could be treated to highs of 23° on Thursday through to Saturday (June 22-24), while northern Sussex could reach 24° on those days.

Coastal towns in East Sussex are also expected to see highs of 23° on Thursday, despite having an overcast day. Although further inland in the county residents could experience 23° on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Those visiting Brighton during the week could also enjoy highs of 23° on Thursday through to Saturday.

