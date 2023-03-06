Edit Account-Sign Out
Here is when snow is expected to hit Sussex this week

Here is when different towns and cities in Sussex will see snow this week, according to the Met Office.

By Jacob Panons
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 1:18pm

Chichester could experience sleet from 10am until midday and between 2pm-5pm on Tuesday, March 7. The city could also see both light and heavy snow from 3am-3pm on Wednesday, March 8.

Worthing could also see sleet on Tuesday from 11am-5pm. On Wednesday the area could experience a mix of sleet, heavy and light snow from 3am-12pm and between 6pm and midnight.

In Brighton there is a possibility of snow and sleet from 11am-6pm on Tuesday as well as a mix of heavy and light snow between 3am-12pm on Wednesday before potentially seeing sleet and light snow from 6pm until midnight.

Most Popular
Snow in Worthing. Picture from Stephen Goodger
Eastbourne could also see sleet and light snow from 1pm-5pm on Tuesday. On Wednesday the town could potentially experience a mix of sleet, light and heavy snow from 3am-12pm and between 6pm-3am.

In Hastings there could be sleet and light snow from 12pm-5pm as well as a mix of sleet and light snow on Wednesday between 3am-12pm and light snow from 9pm-3am.

Crawley could see sleet and light snow on Tuesday from 7am-5pm. On Wednesday the town could experience sleet and both light and heavy snow from 3am-12pm as well as sleet from 6pm to midnight.

In Horsham there could be light snow and sleet on Tuesday from from 8am-4pm. On Wednesday there could also be both light and heavy snow between 3am-12pm. From 6pm until midnight light snow and sleet is expected.

Haywards Heath might see sleet and light snow from 8am-5pm on Tuesday and sleet, light and heavy snow from 3am-3pm on Wednesday. At 6pm until midnight there could also be sleet and light snow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning in Crawley and Horsham for today (Monday, March 6) and Tuesday.

On Wednesday there is a also a yellow snow warning in place for the whole of Sussex – except for coastal towns.

