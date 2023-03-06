Chichester could experience sleet from 10am until midday and between 2pm-5pm on Tuesday, March 7. The city could also see both light and heavy snow from 3am-3pm on Wednesday, March 8.
Worthing could also see sleet on Tuesday from 11am-5pm. On Wednesday the area could experience a mix of sleet, heavy and light snow from 3am-12pm and between 6pm and midnight.
In Brighton there is a possibility of snow and sleet from 11am-6pm on Tuesday as well as a mix of heavy and light snow between 3am-12pm on Wednesday before potentially seeing sleet and light snow from 6pm until midnight.
Eastbourne could also see sleet and light snow from 1pm-5pm on Tuesday. On Wednesday the town could potentially experience a mix of sleet, light and heavy snow from 3am-12pm and between 6pm-3am.
In Hastings there could be sleet and light snow from 12pm-5pm as well as a mix of sleet and light snow on Wednesday between 3am-12pm and light snow from 9pm-3am.
Crawley could see sleet and light snow on Tuesday from 7am-5pm. On Wednesday the town could experience sleet and both light and heavy snow from 3am-12pm as well as sleet from 6pm to midnight.
In Horsham there could be light snow and sleet on Tuesday from from 8am-4pm. On Wednesday there could also be both light and heavy snow between 3am-12pm. From 6pm until midnight light snow and sleet is expected.
Haywards Heath might see sleet and light snow from 8am-5pm on Tuesday and sleet, light and heavy snow from 3am-3pm on Wednesday. At 6pm until midnight there could also be sleet and light snow.
The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning in Crawley and Horsham for today (Monday, March 6) and Tuesday.
On Wednesday there is a also a yellow snow warning in place for the whole of Sussex – except for coastal towns.