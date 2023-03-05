Edit Account-Sign Out
Person taken to hospital and ‘extensive area search’ carried out following serious assault in Brighton

A person has been taken to hospital and an ‘extensive area search’ has been carried out to find a suspect following a ‘serious’ assault in Brighton, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
3 minutes ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 10:57am

At 5.30pm on Saturday, March 5, officers said they were on the scene in Nuthurst Place.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The victim has been taken to hospital and an extensive area search is underway for the suspect who is described as a white man, approximately 25-years-old, wearing a black tracksuit. He was last seen going in the direction of Wiston Road.

“Members of the public can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while the search and investigation is ongoing. We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 854 of 04/03. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

