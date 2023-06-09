NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Hot weekend ahead for Sussex: amber heat health alert goes out over weather in South East

An amber Heat-Health alert has issued by the Met Office following warnings of scorching weather this weekend across the South East.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST

The alert, which has been emailed to West Sussex residents by the county council, is in effect until 9am on Monday, June 12, and people can see the full version at the Met Office Heat-Health Watch site.

The alert said: "Increase in mortality across the population likely, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with health conditions, but impacts may also be seen in younger age groups; increase demand for remote health care services likely; internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.”

Read More
Read more: In photos – ‘Anne of Cleves House’ in Ditchling on market for more th...
Littlehampton beach during last summer's heatwaveLittlehampton beach during last summer's heatwave
Littlehampton beach during last summer's heatwave
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The alert also said there may be an impact on services being delivered due to heat effects on the workforce.

It continued: "Many indoor environments likely to be overheating, risk to vulnerable people living independently in community as well as in care settings.”

The alert said that there may be medicines management issues, staffing issues due to external factors (like transport), and travel delays too.

Related topics:South EastSussexMet Office