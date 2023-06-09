An amber Heat-Health alert has issued by the Met Office following warnings of scorching weather this weekend across the South East.

The alert, which has been emailed to West Sussex residents by the county council, is in effect until 9am on Monday, June 12, and people can see the full version at the Met Office Heat-Health Watch site.

The alert said: "Increase in mortality across the population likely, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with health conditions, but impacts may also be seen in younger age groups; increase demand for remote health care services likely; internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.”

Littlehampton beach during last summer's heatwave

The alert also said there may be an impact on services being delivered due to heat effects on the workforce.

It continued: "Many indoor environments likely to be overheating, risk to vulnerable people living independently in community as well as in care settings.”