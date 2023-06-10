NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Hot weather leads to increase in air pollution for West Sussex

The air pollution forecast for West Sussex is currently moderate, according to a recent alert issued about the hot weather.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST

A hazard alert from the Resilience and Emergencies Team has been passed to West Sussex residents via the Neighbourhood Watch system.

It said: “Adults and children with lung problems, and adults with heart problems, who experience symptoms, should consider reducing strenuous physical activity, particularly outdoors, If you use a relieving inhaler ensure you have it to hand, otherwise enjoy your usual outdoor activities.”

Read More
Read more: Photos – man arrested on suspicion of murder after two bodies found i...
The air pollution forecast for West Sussex is currently moderate due to the hot weather this weekendThe air pollution forecast for West Sussex is currently moderate due to the hot weather this weekend
The air pollution forecast for West Sussex is currently moderate due to the hot weather this weekend
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The alert said that air pollution levels are likely to remain at moderate levels due to ‘the very warm, locally hot and humid conditions persisting into early next week’.

It added: “Scattered showers and thunderstorms reducing levels in places.”

To find out more about the Air Quality Index visit uk-air.defra.gov.uk/air-pollution/daqi. For updates to the Air Pollution Forecast: Pollution forecast visit uk-air.defra.gov.uk/forecasting.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.