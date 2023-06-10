The air pollution forecast for West Sussex is currently moderate, according to a recent alert issued about the hot weather.

A hazard alert from the Resilience and Emergencies Team has been passed to West Sussex residents via the Neighbourhood Watch system.

It said: “Adults and children with lung problems, and adults with heart problems, who experience symptoms, should consider reducing strenuous physical activity, particularly outdoors, If you use a relieving inhaler ensure you have it to hand, otherwise enjoy your usual outdoor activities.”

The alert said that air pollution levels are likely to remain at moderate levels due to ‘the very warm, locally hot and humid conditions persisting into early next week’.

It added: “Scattered showers and thunderstorms reducing levels in places.”

To find out more about the Air Quality Index visit uk-air.defra.gov.uk/air-pollution/daqi. For updates to the Air Pollution Forecast: Pollution forecast visit uk-air.defra.gov.uk/forecasting.