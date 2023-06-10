The Kennel Club is urging dog owners to keep their pets safe this weekend as the UK experiences some sunny summer weather.

The organisation has warned that rising temperatures forecast across Sussex and beyond can pose ‘a serious risk’ to pets if owners do not take precautions.

The Kennel Club said these include not walking dogs during the hottest parts of the day, not leaving dogs in a car (even with the windows down or with air conditioning) and making sure that dogs have access to water and shade.

Nick Sutton, health expert at The Kennel Club, said: “It’s essential that owners remember that dogs aren’t as good at dealing with hot weather as we are.”

The Kennel Club said that rising temperatures can pose a risk to dogs

He said: “When we’re hot, we sweat to cool down but dogs use a different technique and pant instead. Panting isn’t as effective as sweating, which means that they’re more at risk of heatstroke. One in seven dogs that are treated by vets for heatstroke die.”

Nick said that most cases of heatstroke in dogs happen when owners over-exercise them on hot days. Dogs most at risk of heatstroke include overweight, elderly and flat-faced dogs.

Nick said: “It’s vital that owners know the signs of heatstroke – which include heavy panting, tiredness, confusion dribbling and sickness – and, if their dog is affected, cool them down immediately while calling a vet for advice.”

Here are The Kennel Club's tips for keeping your dog safe in hot weather:

Walk your dog in the early morning or evening if it’s cool to avoid the midday sun.

Always carry water and something for your dog to drink from.

Consider attaching a lead to a walking harness rather than to their collar. Leads that pull on a collar can press on a dog’s airways.

Avoid pavements as they can burn your dog’s footpads.

Never leave a dog in the car by themselves.

Regularly check on your dog and make sure they have access to water.

Drive with cool water in a thermos.

Avoid driving during the hottest times of the day and either drive with the windows open or the air conditioning on.

At home keep your dog out of direct sunlight and make sure they have a shaded space to keep them cool

Consider giving your dog a paddling pool.

If your dog has a long or heavy coat you could keep them clipped.