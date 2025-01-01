The images show that the toppled tree has destroyed part of a wall near a block of flats in Downview Road.
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place, warning of high winds that could cause some damage to buildings.
West Sussex Highways announced on New Year’s Eve that they will have ‘additional emergency response gangs and tree contractor gangs on standby and ready to respond, 24/7’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.