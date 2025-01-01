In photos: fallen tree destroys wall near flats in Worthing as yellow weather warning remains in place for Sussex

By Lawrence Smith

Published 1st Jan 2025, 11:36 GMT
Photos have been submitted to this newspaper that show a fallen tree in Worthing on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1).

The images show that the toppled tree has destroyed part of a wall near a block of flats in Downview Road.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place, warning of high winds that could cause some damage to buildings.

West Sussex Highways announced on New Year’s Eve that they will have ‘additional emergency response gangs and tree contractor gangs on standby and ready to respond, 24/7’.

A fallen tree has destroyed part of a wall in Downview Road, Worthing

A fallen tree has destroyed part of a wall in Downview Road, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fallen tree has destroyed part of a wall in Downview Road, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fallen tree has destroyed part of a wall in Downview Road, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A fallen tree has destroyed part of a wall in Downview Road, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

