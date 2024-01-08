In Pictures: The last time we had a heavy snow fall in Hastings

The last time we had snow of any consequence in the Hastings area was at the end of February in 2018.

Several inches fell, affecting side roads and creating some picturesque scenes in Hastings Old Town. And there could be more of the white stuff arriving today with the Met Office predicting ‘wintry showers’ in the area this afternoon.

It is bitterly cold today, with temperatures set to fall even lower this afternoon with the Met Office saying temperatures will be one degree this afternoon and this evening, but feeling like up to minus five degrees with the wind chill factor.

There is a 30 percent chance of a snow flurry at 1pm, with that increasing to an 80 percent chance by 3pm and 4pm. Wind gusting up to 30mph will make things even chillier this afternoon.

1 . Hastings snow in February 2018 Hastings snow in February 2018 Photo: supplied

