West Sussex County Council confirmed on Tuesday afternoon (April 9) that ‘three severe flooding incidents’ happened across the county, in Earnley, Littlehampton and Bracklesham.

At around midnight, crews were alerted to the first flooding incident in Littlehampton, which primarily affected Ferry Road and Rope Walk. In total, 15 people were evacuated.

Shortly after 1am, crews then responded to a flooding incident at Medmerry Holiday Park, Earnley. In total around 180 people were evacuated. South East Coast Ambulance Service assessed and triaged a ‘number of people’ at a nearby facility, and one person – ‘showing signs of hypothermia’ – was taken to hospital.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 1am that crews were supporting rescue operations in Littlehampton near Ferry Road and Rope Walk after the River Arun burst its banks

"All those who have been evacuated from these areas are being advised not to return to the areas affected by water due to further risk of high tides overnight,” a spokesperson for the county council said on Tuesday evening.

"The next steps will be to evaluate the damage caused to roads and other amenities. However, this will not be possible until the water has receded which we are anticipating over the new couple of days. At this time a full evaluation will be undertaken and any work needed to be carried out to rectify any issues will be put in place. Environment Agency will also be evaluating flood defences but will not be able to do this until water subsides."

Thankfully, no further incidents were reported overnight.

A spokesperson added: “It is expected that calmer winds and reducing tides are due in the coming days, making the situation much better. In the meantime, all those affected have been evacuated and provided with all necessary support until they can return to their premises.”

The fire service announced at 3am that ‘multiple crews’ were dealing with an ‘incident of severe flooding’ at Medmerry holiday park, between Bracklesham and Selsey. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Arun District Council said it remains ‘on standby’ to respond to any further incidents ‘should the need arise’.