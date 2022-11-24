The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and high wind – this is how it will affect Sussex.

The weather warning has come into force today (Thursday, November 24) and could see travel disruption and flooding.

The alert, which covers the whole of Sussex, was initially forecast for 10am but this was brought forward to 9am – and will last until 7pm.

The Met Office said a ‘brief spell of heavy rain’ and ‘squally winds’ will ‘perhaps’ cause some transport disruption and flooding.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Sussex

Here’s what we can expect in Sussex:

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely;

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely;

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible;

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

In an update on Thursday morning, the Met Office forecast ‘stronger wind gusts inland’ ‘the chance of lightning’.

A spokesperson added: “A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and briefly intense with a chance of lightning, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon, clearing Cornwall and west Wales during the morning and Kent during the evening.

"Ten to 15 mm of rain is likely to fall in a one to two hour period, with 20-25 mm in a few places. With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.

"Strong winds will be an additional hazard with some gusts of 50-60 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts.”