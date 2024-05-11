Last night (Friday, May 10) UK residents were in for a real treat. A fantastic show of Northern Lights could be seen across the UK. Click here to see our photo gallery for West Sussex and here for East Sussex.

The Met Office said they were more likely to have been seen in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern parts of England – but they were visible across the UK, including the south coast of England. It has been described by experts as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years.

Find out more about the Northern Lights here and scroll down to see a stunning gallery of photos taken by professional photographers Steve Robards and Eddie Mitchell.

1 . Professional photos show breathtaking aurora borealis light up sky The aurora borealis pictured over Burgess Hill Photo: SR staff / SR24051002 / Sussex World

2 . Professional photos show breathtaking aurora borealis light up sky The aurora borealis pictured over Burgess Hill Photo: SR staff / SR24051002 / Sussex World

3 . Professional photos show breathtaking aurora borealis light up sky The aurora borealis pictured over Burgess Hill Photo: SR staff / SR24051002 / Sussex World