Snow forecast in Sussex and Surrey as Met Office issues new yellow ice weather warning for South East England

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for ice and snow in Sussex and Surrey.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Jan 2024, 13:11 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:33 GMT
The warning will come into force at 3pm this afternoon [January 8] for the East of England, London, South East, South West, Wales and West Midlands.

The forecaster said ice and small amounts of snow could lead to slippery surfaces in a few places.

The Met Office said to expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and warned some injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy or snowy surfaces.

Heavy snow hit Sussex in 2010. This photo was taken in Burgess Hill near The Woolpack on Saturday, December 18.Heavy snow hit Sussex in 2010. This photo was taken in Burgess Hill near The Woolpack on Saturday, December 18.
The warning comes as Sussex and Surrey recovers from Storm Henk, which caused widespread disruption throughout the two counties.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Parts of southern Britain are likely to see some snow showers during Monday afternoon and the first part of the night.

“Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1-2 cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground.

“In addition, some icy surfaces are possible for a time. However, the chance this reduces by dawn on Tuesday as snow showers clear to the west and surfaces dry out.”

The yellow ice warning expires at 3am tomorrow morning [January 9].

