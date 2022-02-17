Storm Eunice: South East Water’s emergency team ‘working round the clock’ for Sussex

South East Water has announced that it has an emergency plan in place for Sussex as the UK braces for Storm Eunice tomorrow (Friday, February 18).

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:39 pm

Heavy rain and high winds are predicted to hit tomorrow with a danger to life warning issued for Sussex.

South East Water said it is closely monitoring the situation and ‘working round the clock’ in case of power outages that could cause the water treatment process to stop functioning.

“We rely on a constant supply of electricity to collect, treat and supply drinking water,” said Steve Andrews, who is coordinating the emergency preparation plans.

South East Water said is 'working round the clock' in case of power outages that could cause the water treatment process to stop functioning. Picture: South East Water.

“In the event of an interruption in supply to our water treatment works, pumping stations and underground clean water storage tanks we will be working round the clock to restore service as soon as we possibly can,” he said.

South East Water has also asked customers to contact the company today if they, or someone they know, will need extra support if they are without water for any period of time.

The company’s Priority Services Register provides a free service to customers in vulnerable circumstances by delivering bottled water to their door during a water supply emergency.

Steve said: “Our customers can help us now by making sure that they, or family and friends who are eligible for our Priority Services Register, contact us today so we know where they are and can get bottled water delivered directly to them if they are at any stage without water.”

To register for Priority Services call the Customer Care team on 0800 952 4000 or visit southeastwater.co.uk/priority.

It is available for customers with medical conditions, restricted mobility, additional needs and sight and hearing issues.

