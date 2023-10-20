A yellow weather alert is set to come to an end in Sussex – but people are still being urged to take care, especially in coastal areas, as Storm Babet wreaks havoc across the UK.

A rare red weather alert, warning of ‘danger to life’, remains in place in parts of Scotland amid the threat of exceptional rainfall. Amber and yellow alerts are in place across the majority of the country.

A large tree branch fell on a car in West Sussex overnight on Wednesday as heavy winds battered the county. Some residents woke up on Thursday up to more destruction than just toppled bins.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Strong winds from an easterly direction have also resulted in yellow and amber wind warnings being issued for eastern parts of Scotland and along the east coast of England until the weekend when winds will eventually ease.

Tree branch on car in Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton

"Gusts in excess of 70mph are likely on Thursday and 60mph on Friday, with particularly poor conditions on immediate coastlines with large waves adding to the list of hazards.

“These warnings will continue to be updated throughout the period, and further warnings are also possible, so it is important to stay up to date with the Met Office forecast and warnings in your area.”

A particular warning has been given to those living in coastal areas.

“The forecasted strong winds along with heavy rain are likely to cause dangerous conditions for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland,” RNLI water safety partner, Sam Hughes, said.

“The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if by the coast, or the fire service if inland. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”

The RNLI advice is to: stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges; check the weather forecast and tide times before you go out; take a phone with you and, in an emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.