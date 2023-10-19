BREAKING
Storm Babet: Tree branch falls on car in Littlehampton as heavy winds hit - in pictures

A large tree branch has fallen on a car in Littlehampton as heavy winds batter the county.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 19th Oct 2023, 08:23 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 08:26 BST

Some residents have woken up to more destruction than just toppled bins this morning.

It comes as Sussex braces itself for a yellow weather warning tomorrow.

Despite there being no warnings in place for Sussex today, thundery showers are expected.

Read your full weather update here.

See pictures below of the destruction caused by Storm Babet in Sussex.

Tree branch on car in Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton

1. Storm Babet hits Sussex

Tree branch on car in Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Tree branch on a car in Littlehampton.

2. Storm Babet hits Sussex

Tree branch on a car in Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Tree branch on a car in Littlehampton.

3. Storm Babet hits Sussex

Tree branch on a car in Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Tree branch on a car in Littlehampton.

4. Storm Babet hits Sussex

Tree branch on a car in Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

