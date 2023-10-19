Storm Babet: Tree branch falls on car in Littlehampton as heavy winds hit - in pictures
A large tree branch has fallen on a car in Littlehampton as heavy winds batter the county.
Some residents have woken up to more destruction than just toppled bins this morning.
It comes as Sussex braces itself for a yellow weather warning tomorrow.
Despite there being no warnings in place for Sussex today, thundery showers are expected.
See pictures below of the destruction caused by Storm Babet in Sussex.
