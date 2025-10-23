Storm Benjamin 'pulls away from UK': Yellow warning removed for Sussex and Surrey

With Storm Benjamin said to be moving away from the UK, a yellow warning has been removed for Sussex and Surrey.

The Met Office earlier issued a yellow weather warning for strong wind and heavy rain in Surrey, West Sussex and East Sussex.

It said there was a risk of heavy rain for southern and eastern parts of Britain on Thursday, October 23.

Rainfall was relentless on Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday.

But the yellow warning has been removed for most and now only covers: Cambridgeshire; Essex; Hertfordshire; Norfolk; Southend-on-Sea; Suffolk; Thurrock; Greater London; Kent and Medway.

A Met Office statement reads: “Strong winds may cause some travel disruption across east and southeast England on Thursday.

"There is a chance of some short term loss of power and other services. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

The Met Office said a ‘spell of strong northwesterly winds’ – associated with Storm Benjamin – were expected this morning through to mid-afternoon.

Gusts of 40-45 mph were expected ‘fairly widely’, whilst 50-55 mph winds were ‘possible along some exposed coasts’. Whilst winds will remain strong along the East Anglia coast into Thursday night, the ‘likelihood of impacts will decrease’.

The latest update read: “Storm Benjamin, a deep area of low pressure named by Meteo France, is now tracking away from the UK and its impacts are gradually diminishing.

“Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings issued for parts of the UK have been updated this morning as the area of low pressure tracked further east reducing potential impacts across the UK.

"While Storm Benjamin continues to move up the east coast, a separate, filling low pressure system will move south along the western edge of the UK. These systems are bringing spells of wind and rain to many areas today and into early Friday.”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Bulmer said Storm Benjamin is heading towards Denmark.

He added: “A cold Arctic air will sweep across the country, bringing a noticeably chilly weekend as temperatures fall below average.

“Although many areas will see dry weather with sunny spells, it will feel cold in the brisk northerly winds. Showers are expected in the north and west, some of these falling as snow over Scottish mountains.”

The BBC has also provided an updated forecast for Sussex.

This read: “This afternoon (October 23) will still see strong winds and disruptive gusts. Any spells of rain and showers will tend to clear eastwards later in the day, with cloud starting to break up by evening.

“Windy overnight, especially on the coast. Skies will remain largely clear aside from the odd patch of cloud which will drift in from the west. A chillier night, especially inland.”

Friday morning will see ‘sunny spells’ but will become cloudier in the afternoon, with ‘showers in places’. Additionally, heavy thundery showers from the Channel will ‘graze past some coastal areas through the day’, the BBC said.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday read: “Breezy and chilly on Saturday but with plenty of sunshine and isolated patchy cloud. Staying breezy on Sunday morning with long sunny spells through much of the day.

"Turning overcast by the evening however, with a few patches of rain in places, heavier overnight into Monday. Brisk north-westerly winds on Monday with spells of sunshine and some showers.”