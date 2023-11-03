BREAKING
Storm Ciarán causes Bognor gym to close

Storm Ciarán has caused Regis Gymnastics to close ‘for the foreseeable future.
By Henry Bryant
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:27 GMT
Working through the flood to clean up.

On Thursday, November 2, Regis Gymnastics announced that they would close due to flooding.

On the gym’s Facebook page, a statement said: “Unfortunately, due to now being flooded out, we will have to close for the foreseeable. Hopefully, the water will recede soon without too much damage and cleanup needed. Thanks for your understanding and a huge thanks to all those who have spared their time over the past few days, we had plenty of help.”

