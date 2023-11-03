Storm Ciarán causes Bognor gym to close
Storm Ciarán has caused Regis Gymnastics to close ‘for the foreseeable future.
On Thursday, November 2, Regis Gymnastics announced that they would close due to flooding.
On the gym’s Facebook page, a statement said: “Unfortunately, due to now being flooded out, we will have to close for the foreseeable. Hopefully, the water will recede soon without too much damage and cleanup needed. Thanks for your understanding and a huge thanks to all those who have spared their time over the past few days, we had plenty of help.”