BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Storm Ciarán in Lewes: yellow weather warning now in place as wet weather set to continue

The wind and rain is set to continue across the Lewes district this week in the build-up to Storm Ciarán.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The storm is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the south when it arrives on Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said there will be heavy rain in Lewes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which will stop on Friday. There is now a yellow warning in place for these days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Almond, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph farther inland.”

Most Popular
The Met Office said there will be heavy rain in the area on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,The Met Office said there will be heavy rain in the area on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,
The Met Office said there will be heavy rain in the area on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,

Fundraising runners make £1,200 for Chailey Heritage Foundation

He said the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western parts of the country with 20-25mm across the region and possibly up to 40-60mm over higher ground.

He said: “Heavy and persistent rain will fall on to already saturated ground, bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week.”

The Met Office said that in a yellow weather warning people can expect: a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, delays or cancellations to trains and bus services, difficult driving conditions, some road closures, a slight chance of power cuts, and a small chance that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.

Related topics:Met OfficeEnglandChailey Heritage Foundation