Worthing Pier had to remain shut temporarily due to Storm Éowyn.

Storm Éowyn has arrived in the UK – with ‘very strong winds’ expected, as well as ‘heavy rain and snow for some’. A rare red warning is in place for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Yellow warnings are in place for the south coast – including Sussex. There are reports of multiple fallen trees on Friday morning (January 24), and there is a train speed restriction in place.

"We’re going to keep Worthing Pier closed first thing tomorrow because of the Met Office warning of severe winds from Storm Éowyn buffeting our area from about 5am,” a Worthing Borough Council statement read.

Storm Darragh at Worthing Pier

"The forecast is for very strong winds in the morning that will make it very difficult to walk on the pier safely, so after we lock the gates tonight we’ll need to keep them shut until the conditions get calmer.

“Our Coastal Office team will check the wind speed regularly through the morning and once it drops to a safe level we’ll allow access to the pier again. The forecast suggests this could be as early as mid-morning but safety will remain our top priority.”

In an update at 10am on Friday, the council reported: “The winds have dropped in strength and we've now reopened the pier. Thanks everyone for your patience this morning.”

To read the full Met Office warning for your area visit weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings.