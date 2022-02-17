Storm Eunice: Denmans Garden to close as storm is set to hit Chichester and Bognor Regis

The garden in Fontwell has announced that it will be closed on Friday, February 18 due to the ‘unpredictable weather’.
Vanessa Horstead, office manager, said: “The garden and plant centre will be open but the garden will be closed.”
A ‘danger to life’ warning has been updated for Chichester ahead of Storm Eunice.
The storm is set to hit on Friday, February 18, and an amber weather warning has been issued in East and West Sussex.
YOU MIGHT ALWAYS WANT TO READ: Storm Eunice: ‘Danger to life’ warning updated for Chichester
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK