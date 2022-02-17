Storm Eunice: Denmans Garden to close as storm is set to hit Chichester and Bognor Regis

Denmans Garden will be closed on Friday, February 18

The garden in Fontwell has announced that it will be closed on Friday, February 18 due to the ‘unpredictable weather’.

Vanessa Horstead, office manager, said: “The garden and plant centre will be open but the garden will be closed.”

A ‘danger to life’ warning has been updated for Chichester ahead of Storm Eunice.

The storm is set to hit on Friday, February 18, and an amber weather warning has been issued in East and West Sussex.