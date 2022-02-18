Storm Eunice: Flood alerts are issued for Pevensey and Seaford

Today’s (Friday, February 18) tide is higher than normal and this combined with the high winds and large waves has created an increased risk of flooding in some coastal areas across Sussex including Pevensey and Seaford.

Flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, have been issued for:

Bosham and West Itchenor

Climping

Langstone and Emsworth

South Hayling and South Eastoke seafront

Flood alerts, being flooding is possible, have been issued for:

Coastal areas of Medmerry

Coastal areas of Rustington to Shoreham

Hayling Island

Selsey Bill to Elmer

Thorney Island to Bracklesham

Tidal areas of Littlehampton Rope Walk

Coastal areas of Bulverhythe

Coastal areas of Hastings seafront

Coastal areas of Pevensey seafront

Coastal areas of Seaford seafront

Coast from Fairlight to Dungeness including the Tidal Rother

Coast from Sandgate to Dungeness