Storm Eunice: Flood warnings and alerts are issued for Climping

Today’s (Friday, February 18) tide is higher than normal and this combined with the high winds and large waves has created an increased risk of flooding in some coastal areas including Climping.
Flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, have been issued for:
Bosham and West Itchenor
Climping
Langstone and Emsworth
South Hayling and South Eastoke seafront
Flood alerts, being flooding is possible, have been issued for:
Coastal areas of Medmerry
Coastal areas of Rustington to Shoreham
Hayling Island
Selsey Bill to Elmer
Thorney Island to Bracklesham
Tidal areas of Littlehampton Rope Walk
Coastal areas of Bulverhythe
Coastal areas of Hastings seafront
Coastal areas of Pevensey seafront
Coastal areas of Seaford seafront
Coast from Fairlight to Dungeness including the Tidal Rother
Coast from Sandgate to Dungeness
