Nymans in Handcross said via a message on its website that it would close on Friday and hopes to reopen on Saturday (February 19).
The message added that ticket holders for Ignite on the Friday will receive a message from See tickets, which will include a link to rebook.
Visitors are advised to check nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans for further updates.
Borde Hill Garden in Haywards Heath has also said that its garden will be closed on Friday due to forecasts of high winds.
Like Nymans, the attraction plans to reopen on Saturday.
Visit www.bordehill.co.uk.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK