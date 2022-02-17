Storm Eunice in Mid Sussex: Nymans and Borde Hill closed due to high winds forecast

Two popular gardens in Mid Sussex are set to close on Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice hits the district.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:51 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 3:08 pm

Nymans in Handcross said via a message on its website that it would close on Friday and hopes to reopen on Saturday (February 19).

The message added that ticket holders for Ignite on the Friday will receive a message from See tickets, which will include a link to rebook.

Visitors are advised to check nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans for further updates.

Borde Hill Garden is closing on Friday (February 18) because of Storm Eunice. Picture: Steve Robards.

Borde Hill Garden in Haywards Heath has also said that its garden will be closed on Friday due to forecasts of high winds.

Like Nymans, the attraction plans to reopen on Saturday.

Visit www.bordehill.co.uk.

