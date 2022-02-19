Storm Eunice: power cuts in Bognor Regis, Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth

Unplanned outages have been reported throughout the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth area today.

One outage has been reported in Selsey, postcode area PO20. The outage was first reported at 1 am this morning and power is not expected to return until 11pm today.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Bognor Regis, unplanned outages have occurred across the PO22 and P021 areas. The outages were first reported at 7am this morning and, although an engineer is on site, power is not expected to return until 11pm.

electricity

Another outage has been reported in the Petworth Postcode area GU28 as of 12.07 this morning. Power is expected to return by 11pm.