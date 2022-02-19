Storm Eunice: Power cuts in Shoreham and surrounding areas

Although no power cuts have currently been reported in Worthing, outages have been reported in nearby towns and villages.

A power cut was reported in Shoreham at 4pm yesterday and, although engineers are working to fix it, power is not expected to return to the affected postcode (BN44 3) until between 10.30pm and 11.30pm tonight. 31 customers in total have been affected.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Power cuts have also been reported in Upper Beeding and Steyning, affecting postcodes BN44 3 and BN 59. Power is expected to be restored to the latter between 3.30 and 4.30pm today.

Power cuts in Worthing