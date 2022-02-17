Heavy rain and high winds are predicted to hit tomorrow (Friday, February 18) with a danger to life warning issued for Sussex.

The RSPCA is issuing advice to animal-owners in the event of flooding and strong winds.

“We’re urging pet owners to keep an eye on the forecast where they live and to plan ahead to ensure the safety of their animals,” said RSPCA spokesperson Amy Ockelford.

The RSPCA is urging Sussex pet owners to make sure their pets are safe during Storm Eunice. Picture: RSPCA.

“Floodwater can rise rapidly so we would urge people to act early and never to put themselves at risk to help an animal but to call our emergency rescuers on 0300 1234 999 for help,” she said.

The RSPCA tips to keep pets safe during stormy weather are:

Ensure you have a supply of food and medication for your pets.

Ensure cats have access to the house or a warm, inside area where they can stay dry and escape the weather. If the weather is extreme, you could keep cats inside.

Plan dog walks around the worst of the weather, and avoid any dangerous locations.

If your dog is elderly, sick or feels the cold, get them a special coat to keep them warm.

Wear reflective clothing if it’s getting dark of visibility is poor.

Provide pets with a quiet, safe space to retreat to if they find the wind or storms frightening.

Provide outdoor pets, like rabbits, with lots of extra bedding and ensure poultry, like chickens and ducks, have safe, dry shelter.

Move outdoor pets inside or into a suitable outbuilding if the weather becomes extreme.

Make a flood escape plan and ensure you have suitable carriers for small animals as well as collars, leads and carriers for cats and dogs should you need to evacuate.

Rug horses and ponies and ensure they have adequate shelter or move them into stables if the weather is extreme.

Make arrangements with a reliable, experienced friend to care for your horse or livestock in case you can’t reach them due to fallen trees or flooding.

Consider leaving your contact details on field gates in case of emergency.

Wild animals can struggle to find food and water during extreme weather, or may get lost or blown off course – leave out food and water for wildlife and seek help if you find an injured or stranded animal.

The RSPCA said it is part of Defra’s National Flood Response Team and has about 100 officers trained and equipped to deal with flood-stricken animals, as well as a fleet of 35 inflatable boats.

If your area floods the RSPCA advised people to consider moving them to higher ground if outside, or moving pets inside and preferably upstairs.

If you have to leave pets behind, make sure they have plenty of food and water, leave notices on doors saying that there are animals inside and contact your local flood warden immediately, said the RSPCA.