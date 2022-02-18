Storm Eunice: What is closed in Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth and Bognor Regis as a result of the storm

Tourist attractions such as Petworth Park House and Gardens, Uppark in South Harting, Denmans Garden, Amberley Museum and the Weald and Downland Living Museum have closed their doors today (Friday, February 18) in the interests of safety.

It comes after West Sussex County Council announced all of its recycling centres will be closed today and both Chichester District Council and Arun District Council warned bin collections may be disrupted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools and colleges across West Sussex are also closed today as well as all libraries.

At the peak of the storm in early afternoon, gusts are forecast to rise to in excess of 70mph in inland areas and up to 80mph in coastal locations, before receding by evening.

The Bognor Regis foodbank has also announced a temporary closure today. A spokesperson said staff and volunteers will contact clients separately in order to rearrange collection.

The Beresford pub in Elmer Road, Bognor Regis, has also announced it’s closure today.

Cowdray Estate in Midhurst has also announced closure to some of its facilities.

Selsey Town Council also announced that their council hall would be closed from 12pm today.

Chichester Police have also been called to both Tangmere and Midhurst as the Storm has caused trees to block roads in both places. Trees have also been uprooted in both Chichester and Goodwood, causing major delays.

Heygates Bookshop, in Bognor Regis, has announced it is temporarily closing for safety reasons. Owner Jason Passingham said the wind was strong it was pulling outdoor canopy apart, rendering the area ‘unsafe’.