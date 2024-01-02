Major travel disruption has been reported in Sussex after the arrival of Storm Henk.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain until 9pm today (Tuesday, January 2).

The warning noted that a ‘spell of very windy weather’, accompanied by heavy rain in places, was ‘likely to cause some travel disruption’.

The weather experts predicted that coastal areas would likely see winds ‘gust towards 60 mph at times’, with a ‘lower likelihood of 70 mph gusts’.

The tree has closed part of the main road this afternoon. Picture: Hastings Police

Multiple trees and power cables have reportedly fallen onto roads across Sussex, according to AA Traffic News.

Arun

– Road blocked and delays due to fallen tree on A284 Lyminster Road both ways between Church Lane and Calceto Lane.

Mid Sussex

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain until 9pm today (Tuesday, January 2). Photo taken in Brighton by Eddie Mitchell

– Road closed due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on Underhill Lane both ways between A273 Clayton Hill and Lodge Lane.

– Crabtree: Partially blocked and delays due to fallen tree on A281 both ways between A272 (Village Hall Roundabout) and Picts Lane.

Horsham district

– Broadbridge Heath: Partially blocked and delays due to fallen tree on A264 Five Oaks Road both ways between Elmhurst Lane and Bashurst Hill.

Wealden

– Forest Row: Partially blocked and delays due to fallen tree on A22 Lewes Road both ways near Brambletye Lane.

– Wych Cross: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A22 both ways between A275 Lewes Road and Crowborough Road.

– Uckfield: Road closed due to flooding on Sharpsbridge Lane both ways between Shortbridge Road and Mackerels Rocks.

– Polegate: Partially blocked and delays due to fallen tree on A27 Polegate By Pass Eastbound from The Street (Arlington / Litlington turn off) to Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn).

– One lane closed due to fallen tree on A22 Polegate Road Southbound around A27 Polegate By Pass (Cop Hall Roundabout). Traffic is coping well.

Rother

– Robertsbridge: Road closed and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A2100 London Road both ways between Canadia Road and A21 Vinehall Road.

There are also severe delays on the railway.

In a ‘major service update’ on X (formerly Twitter), Southern Rail wrote: “Due to multiple weather related incidents across the entire network, all routes will be affected by disruption of up to 90 minutes.

“Our current advice is do not travel unless absolutely necessary.

"Until further notice, services across the Southern Network will be delayed by up to 90 minutes, revised or cancelled.”

Earlier today, Network Rail applied speed restrictions of 40 miles per hour to multiple routes south of London.

This has been affecting trains running along the south coast, as well as between Three Bridges and Brighton.

Furthermore, Southern Rail reported at midday that all lines are blocked via Redhill, after a person was hit by a train between Gatwick Airport and Purley.

Windy weather has been accompanied by heavy rain ‘in places’ – covered by a separate warning. Click here to see where flood warnings and alerts are in place.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “More persistent rain area now expected to be further north into northern England, with warning area adjusted accordingly. Some more sensitive parts of southern/southeast England also added.

"Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible.”

People are advised to check if your property is ‘at risk of flooding’.

"If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit,” a Met Office statement read.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.