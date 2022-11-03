Storm set to hit Sussex with warning over floods and damage to buildings
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring disruption in Sussex tonight (November 3), with possible floods and damage to buildings the Met Office has warned.
The yellow weather warning is in place for Sussex from 8pm tonight until 6am on Friday (November 4).
“Following recent wet weather, further heavy and slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will affect parts of south and southeast England during Thursday evening and overnight,” The Met Office said. “Downpours are likely to be most frequent along the coast. Some locations may receive 30-40 mm of rain in a few hours, whilst thunderstorms will be mostly limited to coastal districts where lightning and hail may be additional hazards.”
There were warnings over driving conditions and delays to rail services, as well as possible floods and damage to buildings.
It comes after a Storm Claudio caused chaos in Sussex earlier this week with a collapsed pier, tree on cars and flooded railway line.