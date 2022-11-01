The Met Office, issued a yellow weather warning for Sussex, predicting strong winds from the early hours of Tuesday (November 1) morning until 8am, with a ‘risk of disruption’ warning in place.

The storm caused disruption across the county, bringing severe delays on both traffic and public transport with Southern Rail announcing many cancellations on their services throughout the day.

Specialist cleaners were brought in and no trains were able to run through Worthing Railway Station after a trampoline blocked the line towards Hove.

Flooding was also reported on the railway between Lewes and Haywards Heath this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s iconic West Pier collapsed. Footage taken this morning on Brighton seafront shows the damage to the side of the pier which was caused by 70mph winds.

The southwest corner of the already dilapidated pier appears as if it may fall into the water while rough waves batter it.

In Shoreham-by-Sea, a tree fell on top of parked cars. A Texaco sign was also taken out by the strong winds. A huge tree was also pictured on its side in Worthing’s Victoria Park.

In Eastbourne, this evening, A22 Highfield Link is partially closed southbound from A27 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout) to B2191 Willingdon Drove (Shinewater roundabout). This is due to heavy flooding on the road, according to traffic reports.

What’s the forecast for Wednesday?

The Met Office have issued rain and wind warnings ahead of Wednesday (November 2) as an area of low pressure will push a spell of wet and windy weather across the UK.

Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “Much of the UK can expect a spell of strong southerly winds on Wednesday, but the warning area highlights where gusts of up to 65mph will be and therefore where there are likely to be some travel delays.

"30 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas, and where it falls over ground already wet from recent rainfall as well as fallen leaves there may be spray and flooding on the roads as well as travel delays.”

Flood alerts are in force for England, with the Environment Agency warning that local flooding from rivers and surface water is possible but not expected on Thursday and Friday across parts of the south-east and east of England.

Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.

