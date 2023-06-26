Take a look ahead at the weather forecast for this week (June 26).

Today’s (June 26) weather will be sunny with a moderate breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 22 degrees.

Tuesday’s weather will have light cloud coverage with a gentle breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees.

Expect light cloud coverage on Wednesday with a gentle wind. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 23 degrees.

Tilgate Park. Picture: Google Maps

Thursday’s weather will see light rain showers and a gentle breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees.

On Friday, Crawley will experience sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 22 degrees.

The weekend weather in Crawley will see a light drizzle on Saturday with a return of sunnier conditions on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach the heights of 24 degrees over the two days.

A slightly wetter week ahead but with temperatures hitting highs of 24 degrees, the hot summer weather looks to be sticking around for the foreseeable future.