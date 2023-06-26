NationalWorldTV
Summer 2023: Here is what the weather has in store for Crawley this week

Take a look ahead at the weather forecast for this week (June 26).
By Ellis Peters
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

Today’s (June 26) weather will be sunny with a moderate breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 22 degrees.

Tuesday’s weather will have light cloud coverage with a gentle breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees.

Expect light cloud coverage on Wednesday with a gentle wind. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 23 degrees.

Tilgate Park. Picture: Google MapsTilgate Park. Picture: Google Maps
Tilgate Park. Picture: Google Maps

Thursday’s weather will see light rain showers and a gentle breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees.

On Friday, Crawley will experience sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 22 degrees.

The weekend weather in Crawley will see a light drizzle on Saturday with a return of sunnier conditions on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach the heights of 24 degrees over the two days.

A slightly wetter week ahead but with temperatures hitting highs of 24 degrees, the hot summer weather looks to be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Weather data sourced from BBC Weather/Met Office.

