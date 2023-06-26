Today’s (June 26) weather will be sunny with a moderate breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 22 degrees.
Tuesday’s weather will have light cloud coverage with a gentle breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees.
Expect light cloud coverage on Wednesday with a gentle wind. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 23 degrees.
Thursday’s weather will see light rain showers and a gentle breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees.
On Friday, Crawley will experience sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 22 degrees.
The weekend weather in Crawley will see a light drizzle on Saturday with a return of sunnier conditions on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach the heights of 24 degrees over the two days.
A slightly wetter week ahead but with temperatures hitting highs of 24 degrees, the hot summer weather looks to be sticking around for the foreseeable future.
Weather data sourced from BBC Weather/Met Office.