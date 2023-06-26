NationalWorldTV
Summer 2023: What does the weather have in store for Horsham this week

Here is a look ahead at the weather forecast for this week (June 26).
By Ellis Peters
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

Today’s (June 26) weather will be sunny with a moderate breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 23 degrees.

Tuesday’s weather will have light cloud coverage with a gentle breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach 22 degrees.

Expect light rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 23 degrees over the two days.

Horsham Park. Picture: Google MapsHorsham Park. Picture: Google Maps
Horsham Park. Picture: Google Maps

Friday will have sunny intervals with temperatures reaching up to 23 degrees.

Not much change to the weather on the weekend. Light showers and sunny intervals are forecasted with temperatures expected to reach 23 degrees over the two days.

A slightly cooler week ahead with the odd light shower to cool things down.

Weather data sourced from BBC Weather.

