Flood alerts are in place after a yellow weather warning for rain was issued for Sussex and Surrey until the end of the day (Monday, September 23).

The Met Office warned that areas of heavy rain ‘may result in some disruption on Monday’. The yellow warning for rain came into force at midnight and is in place until 11.59pm.

There are currently four flood alerts across Sussex and Surrey. These alerts, issued by the Environment Agency, mean that flooding is possible.

Flooding from surface water is probable today (Monday) in parts of the Midlands and the South of England, the Environment Agency said.

The UK Government agency: “Local flooding is possible but not expected more widely across England. Further local inland flooding is possible but not expected widely across England on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Properties could flood and there could be travel disruption.”

Among the rivers are risk are Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream and Burstow Stream. This covers the Horley, Redhill and Crawley areas.

The Environment Agency said: “High river levels this morning may lead to flooding. Areas most at risk include low lying land and roads along the Upper River Mole.

"Further flooding is possible throughout today as river levels are remaining high due to heavy rainfall overnight.

“We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and clearing debris from weed screens.”

Secondly, there is an alert for River Adur East Branch – affecting Mid Sussex.

The warning read: “On Sunday night, 20mm of rain was recorded at Cowfold. From 3pm on 23/09/2024 minor flooding could affect the A281 at Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury.

"As well as some water in fields, flooding could also affect gardens of properties near Mock Bridge. Only isolated showers are forecast over Monday and Tuesday. The river should begin to fall by 5pm and should return to normal from 9am on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, the River Ouse is ‘high and rising’ between Ardingly and Barcombe.

The flood alert for Upper Ouse read: “More than a month's rain (60mm) has been recorded at Ardingly [on] Sunday night. From 10.30 on 23/09/2024 flood water could affect fields and roads, including Sloop Lane Fletching Mill Bridge, and Sharpsbridge.

"From 12pm, flood water could affect Barcombe Mills road, and fields and gardens near Barcombe Mills. Only isolated showers are forecast for the rest of Monday and Tuesday. The river should begin to fall by 6pm and should return to normal by Tuesday afternoon.”

Finally, the Cuckmere River is high and rising – affecting the Wealden district. On Sunday night, ‘more than half a month's rain’ was recorded at Cowbeech.

The spokesperson added: “From 10.30 on 23/09/2024, flooding could affect fields, rural roads, gardens including on Station Road, Church Lane, and Church Road, Hellingly. From 5pm, minor flooding could also affect North Street, Willows Car Park, River Lane, The Old Clergy House and Deans Place Hotel, Alfriston.”

The Met Office said some communities ‘may be cut off by flooded roads’.

A spokesperson added: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.”

A separate amber warning was issued for parts of the south Midlands, southern and southwest England which were ‘most likely to see the greatest’ amount of rain.

"However, anywhere within the warning area could have impactful rainfall through the course of Monday,” the spokesperson added.

“There is potential that 30-50 mm could develop in any part of the warning area, much of which could fall in six hours or less. Some locations could see 80-100 mm over the course of 12 to 24 hours.”