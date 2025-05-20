Thunderstorms and windy conditions are mentioned in the forecast for the days ahead – including the bank holiday weekend.

BBC Weather provided the latest forecast for Sussex on Thursday morning (May 22).

This reads: “Today will see cloud cover moving in with odd spell of rain. By the evening it should be drier with late sunshine and just a few patches of cloud around.

“Tonight is expected to be a dry and settled night with widely clear skies and just the odd patch of cloud in places, mostly earlier on in the night.

“Tomorrow will be a fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine and just a few patches of cloud developing in the afternoon.”

The outlook for Saturday to Monday added: “Saturday will be overcast with the odd outbreak of rain pushing in from the west, particularly in the afternoon and evening as it turns breezier.

"Continuing breezy on Sunday with sunny spells, variable cloud and a chance of a few isolated showers in the morning. Monday will begin sunny, but it will later cloud over with a chance of a shower.”

According to the Met Office, the weather will ‘turn slightly less settled’ this week, before the ‘real change in type’ comes at the weekend.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday read: “Turning mostly cloudy Thursday, perhaps briefly with showery rain. Dry with sunny spells on Friday. Turning more unsettled this weekend, becoming breezy with outbreaks of light rain on Saturday.”

The bank holiday weekend will see a ‘marked change in weather type’.

Deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway explained: “The high pressure that has been around for the last few weeks will slowly lose its grip on the UK this week, bringing a change to more unsettled conditions with many areas seeing rain or showers, ending the prolonged dry spell.

“The change comes this weekend, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic, arriving from the west probably later on Friday and through Saturday. They will bring with them spells of rain, which may be heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places. These conditions will gradually spread across the UK on Saturday, with Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday likely seeing sunshine and showers.

“So, whilst the bank holiday won't be a complete washout, with some sunshine expected, this weekend represents a notable shift from the fine and settled weather pattern that has dominated so far this month.”

As we head into the half-term week, conditions are ‘likely to remain unsettled’, the Met Office warned – with rain and wind in the forecast.