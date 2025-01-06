Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multiple flood alerts and warnings are in place across Sussex.

Heavy snow was followed by torrential rainfall in Sussex over the weekend.

A yellow weather warning had been issued for the county – with the Met Office warning of heavy rainfall for 24 hours from Sunday until Monday.

West Sussex Highways revealed this morning (Monday, January 6) that contractors attended more than 90 emergencies over the weekend, adding: “We will update you on major issues as soon as we can. If you spot an emergency while on your travels please call us on 01243 642105.”

Cars driving through River Arun floodwater on the A272 near Wisborough Green. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

There are 162 flood warnings across the UK – including five in Sussex. This means that ‘flooding is expected’, according to the Environment Agency.

– Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western River Rother: “The Western Rother is still very high at Lodsbridge near Selham, following Sunday's rain, but is now falling.”

– Fittleworth on the Western River Rother: “The Western Rother is high and rising – 45mm of rain was recorded at Liss on Sunday, nearly half a month's worth in one day. Flooding will be extensive in fields.”

– Pulborough on the River Arun: “The River Arun is high and rising – 50mm of rain, nearly half a month's worth, has been recorded since Saturday. From 10am on Monday, flooding will affect the A29 at Pulborough. Water will be extensive through fields and will affect gardens and properties.” Photos taken on Monday show cars driving through River Arun floodwater on the A272 near Wisborough Green.

– Barcombe Mills on the River Ouse: “The River Ouse is still very high, but now slowly falling following Sunday's rain. Flooding will continue to be extensive through fields. Barcombe Mills road and Anchor Lane are likely to be impassable.”

– Alfriston on the Cuckmere River: “The Cuckmere River is high but now falling following Sunday's rain. In Alfriston flooding will continue to affect North Street, Willows Car Park, River Lane, the Old Clergy House, and fields and rural roads in the area. Only showers are forecast for Monday and Tuesday.”

From 313 flood alerts in the UK – 12 are in Sussex. This means that ‘flooding is possible’.

– Climping Seafront: “For two hours either side of high tide, small amounts of water will flood land and fields at Climping. Waves will overtop the seafront, directing water westwards.”

– Lower Arun: “For four hours after each high tide (4pm and 4am), water will be close to the tops of the banks near Houghton Bridge, Amberley and may approach riverside properties, including near St Edmunds Cottage, Houghton. Only minimal impacts are expected in Arundel.”

– Western Rother: “The Western Rother is still very high between Midhurst and Fittleworth, following Sunday's rain, but is now slowly falling in all locations. Flooding will continue to affect isolated mill properties at Lodsbridge, near Selham, and Fittleworth. Minor flooding will continue to affect fields, rural roads, and gardens.”

– River Adur East Branch: “The River Adur is high, but now slowly falling following Sunday's rain. Flooding will continue to affect properties at Mock Bridge on the A281, near Shermanbury. The A281 will be affected by flood water and there will be extensive water in fields.”

– Upper Ouse: “The River Ouse is still high between Scaynes Hill and Barcombe, but is now falling in all communities following Sunday's rain. Flooding will continue to affect properties in Barcombe Mills, including the Anchor Inn.”

– Cuckmere River: “The Cuckmere and Bull Rivers have fallen a little from their peak, but are still high following Sunday's rain. In Alfriston flooding will continue to affect North Street, Willows Car Park, River Lane, the Old Clergy House, and fields and rural roads in the area. In Hellingly, flooding will continue to affect gardens of properties on Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road, as well as fields and rural roads in the area.”

– Combe Haven: “The Combe Haven in Bulverhythe remains higher than normal, but is now slowly falling following Sunday's rain. Minor flooding will continue to affect Bexhill Road Recreation Ground in Bulverhythe. In Crowhurst, river levels have already fallen significantly, and only minor residual flood impacts are expected to remain, affecting fields, Crowhurst recreation ground, and rural roads.”

– Rivers Tillingham and Brede: “River levels remain high today Monday 6 January 2025 following heavy rainfall over the weekend. Flooding of roads and low lying land is expected. Areas most at risk include low lying land and roads along the River Brede, particularly around Winchelsea and low lying land and roads along the River Tillingham between Broad Oak and Rye.”

– Upper River Medway: “River levels remain high today Monday 6 January 2025 following heavy rainfall over the weekend. Flooding of roads and low lying land is expected. Areas most at risk include low lying land and roads around Forest Row, Ashurst, Hartfield and Penshurst.”

– Upper Arun: “The River Arun is still very high near Pulborough, but is now falling in all communities, following Sunday's rain. Flooding will continue to affect gardens of isolated properties between Broadbridge Heath and Pallingham Quay.”

– Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream and Burstow Stream: “River levels remain high on the River Mole and Burstow Stream this morning, 6 January 2025. Flooding of roads and low lying land remains possible at locations near the River Mole and Burstow Stream overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning, 6 January 2025. Property flooding is not expected. River levels have fallen at Horley, but remain high at Bonehurst Bridge.”

– River Lox: “The River Lox is high, but now falling, following Sunday's rain. Minor flood impacts will continue to affect fields, rural roads and gardens near Brewhurst Mill on Brewhurst Lane and the Onslow Arms, Loxwood. Flood water may also affect gardens of riverside properties at Loxley Bridge on Wrotham Hill, Dunsfold and on Petworth Road, Chiddingfold.”