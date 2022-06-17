According to the Met Office, the maximum temperature today (Friday, June 17) is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius in southern England, which is hotter than Jamaica and the Maldives. This exceeds last summer’s top reading of 32.2 degrees Celsius in July.

The highest temperature recorded in Sussex today is 29 degrees, in Crawley and Horsham. Brighton has recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 23 degrees.

After a very hot day, it will remain fine and dry tonight. The Met Office said it will feel muggy as overnight temperatures remain warm but it will be ‘perhaps a touch cooler’ across some rural and coastal spots. There will be lows of 18 degrees.

People enjoying the heatwave on Worthing seafront. Photo: Steve Robards SR2206152

This comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office issued a Level 3 heat-health alert for London, East of England and the South East.

Level 2 alert remained in place for the East Midlands and South West.

Temperatures were expected to peak today, with the alerts remaining in place until midnight on Saturday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “High temperatures are expected in some parts of the Midlands and the south on Friday. We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

“During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions. Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat.”

Dan Rudman, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said this is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is ‘unusual’ for temperature to exceed these values in June.

He added: “Many areas will also see some warm nights with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens or even low 20s for some overnight.”

The Met Office listed some good ways for staying safe in the heat:

- Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk;

- Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors;

- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol;

- Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals;

- Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest;

- Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat;

- Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day;

- Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling;

- Take care and make sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down.