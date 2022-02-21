Gusts of up to 50mph are forecast for today, with a Yellow weather warning in place for Sussex until this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has warned some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, along with trees/branches being brought down, and that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Storm Eunice caused havoc across Sussex. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Its guidance goes on: “Some roads and bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

But the winds are expected to ease later. By this afternoon, the gusts are forecast to drop to between 30 and 36mph, dropping further, into the 20s, this evening.