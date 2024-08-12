Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow heat health alert remains in force, with another hot day expected in Sussex.

The UK enjoyed blistering hot temperatures over the weekend – with highs of 33 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. This looks set to continue at least for one more day – with highs of 30 degrees Celsius in Sussex.

The UK Health Security Agency issued a yellow heat health alert for the South East – starting at 9am on Sunday (August 11) until 9am on Tuesday (August 13). The government agency said vulnerable people in our communities ‘might struggle’ with the heat, so ‘please look out for them’.

The top tips for staying safe are: Drink plenty of fluids; dress appropriately – stay in the shade and limit strenuous activity.

The UK Health Security Agency said climate change is ‘already causing warmer temperatures’ in the UK. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A UK Health Security Agency spokesperson said: “Anyone can become unwell if they get too hot. However, some people are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell.

“It is important to follow this guidance so that you are prepared for hot weather and can take action to cool yourself and your home.

"While many people enjoy warmer summer weather, hot weather can cause some people to become unwell through overheating (becoming uncomfortably hot), dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“Keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm.

"If you are going to do a physical activity (for example exercise or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening.

"Keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun.

“If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen.

“Drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake.

"Check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you.

"Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them.”

Pollen and ultraviolet levels will also increase as we see temperatures rise.

A Met Office spokesperson explained: “The main factors affecting the strength of UV radiation reaching the Earth's surface are: the elevation angle (height) of the sun in the sky; the amount of cloud, dust and pollution in the atmosphere and the amount of ozone gas in the stratosphere.

"The presence of ozone in the stratosphere is important because it absorbs much of the UV radiation before it reaches ground level. Our UV model currently accounts for sun angle and forecast cloud amounts, but uses a ‘climatological’ value (i.e. the average concentration for this time of year over the UK) to estimate the total ozone concentration.”

It is important that, if you are in an area that is particularly sunny over the next few days, you ‘take steps to ensure’ that you and your family are ‘protected from these increased UV levels’.

Yinka Ebo, senior health information officer at Cancer Research UK said: "It's great to have such lovely weather, and we all need some sun to keep us healthy, but it's important to stay safe when the sun is strong and take care not to burn. In many cases sunburn actually happens in the UK, often when people are out and about.

"The sun's rays can be strong enough to burn in the UK from around April to September. You can protect yourself and your family from sunburn by using a combination of shade, clothing and at least SPF 15 sunscreen when enjoying the sunshine."

The UK Health Security Agency said climate change is ‘already causing warmer temperatures’ in the UK.

A spokesperson added: “All of the warmest years on record in the UK have occurred since 2002, and in July 2022 temperatures exceeded 40°C for the first time on record.

"It is estimated that 2,803 people aged 65 years and over died due to the heat in England in 2022, and it is predicted that the number of heat-related deaths per year may triple by 2050.

“Hot weather can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, lung problems and other diseases. Older people, babies and young children are more likely to be unwell from hot weather because their bodies are less able to regulate temperature. People with underlying medical conditions can also be vulnerable to the effects of hot weather.

“Many of the harms linked to heat exposure are preventable if a few simple actions are taken. During the summer, UKHSA will work with the Met Office to issue alerts alongside the weather forecast if the weather is so hot that it has the potential to affect people’s health, and will help you to take steps to protect yourself and others.”