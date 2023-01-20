Multiple flood warning and alerts are active in Sussex this morning (Friday, January 20).

According to the Environment Agency, local groundwater flooding is ‘probable in the South of England’ for the next five days. Land, roads and some properties ‘could flood and there could be travel disruption’.

Two flood warnings are in place in Sussex, meaning flooding is expected in Bersted on the Aldingbourne Rife and in Bulverhythe.

There are also nine flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible in; Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes; Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle; Patcham; West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove; River Lavant and Upper River Ems Valley; Combe Haven; Langney Haven and Upper River Stour.

In its daily weather forecast, the Met Office said: “Another cold and frosty start, with some freezing fog patches in places. These slowly clearing to give a largely dry day with sunny spells.”

Temperatures will peak at six degrees Celsius during the day before dropping to minus five overnight. Long clear spells will develop widely, with winds falling light ‘allowing a sharp frost to develop’. Mist or freezing fog patches will form after midnight, ‘perhaps dense in some rural spots’.

Looking ahead to the weekend, some rural areas will see freezing fog patches on Saturday morning – which ‘may be slow to clear’. The Met Office said sunny spells will develop, though more cloudy in the east. All parts of the county will be dry but chilly with light winds. Temperatures will again peak at six degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said Sunday and Monday will be ‘dry and bright’ but cold, with the chance of overnight freezing fog patches being ‘slow to clear in places’. It is expected to turn ‘cloudier and slightly milder’ on Tuesday.

