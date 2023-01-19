East Worthing and MP Tim Loughton has told of his anger following the closure of the A27 between Lancing and Shoreham.

A stretch of the A27 has been closed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The road remains closed eastbound between the Manor roundabout and Adur flyover, following a collision on Tuesday night which was followed by ice forming on the carriageway.

Writing on his website, Mr Loughton said: “I am very disappointed with the poor communications from National Highways, who are responsible for the A27, and I have had to chase them myself to get more information about exactly what is going on and what has caused the closure. I have complained about this to NH and will receive a further update after a site meeting planned for later today and will continue to post further information on my social media platforms as I receive it. I am also due to be in lancing on Friday and will visit the A27 and see the problem at first hand.

The MP said he wanted to address speculation on social media, adding: “I am no expert on road gritting, but this is the official explanation I have been given so do not shoot the messenger!

“I am told that in light of the falling temperatures that stretch of the A27 was gritted as normal on Tuesday. In order to ‘activate’ the grit it relies on traffic driving over the material to crush it into the road. The accident happened soon after leading to the closure of the road, meaning no traffic drove through for several hours.

“During that time the runoff of water from the Downs and continued rain effectively washed the grit off the road surface so that it was not protected. Subsequently the temperature dropped below freezing and the large amounts of water that accumulated turned to ice and became dangerous for traffic. As a result, NH closed the road before further accidents took place.”

Mr Loughton said continuing sub-zero temperatures meant crews had been unable to remove the ice, which was being compacted by more freezing water.

“Some people have speculated that the excess water has been caused by the work going on around the New Monk’s Farm site and/or that there has also been a burst water main,” Mr Loughton added. “Apparently neither scenario is true and Southern Water have not reported any burst pipes.

“For those who remember previous floods more than ten years ago over one Christmas, this was caused by a prolonged period of heavy rain, which raises the water tables and subsequently natural springs come to life along the route of the A27, especially around the bank north of Withy Patch and the Sussex Pad.

“As a result of this a lot of work was done on renewing drainage along parts of this road but the sheer weight of water appears to have overwhelmed it so that surface water is freezing before it drains away. I have asked for further information on this and in particular whether the drains have been properly maintained and the problem is not exacerbated by them being clogged up with debris.