A yellow weather warning has been issued for the majority of Sussex, with winds of up to 65mph expected. The Met Office wind warning is in place from 9pm this evening (Monday, April 8) until 9am tomorrow.

Now, the Environment Agency has also issued warnings.

An alert from the West Sussex County Council (WSCC) Resilience and Emergency team read: “The Environment Agency has issued several flood warnings affecting the coastal areas of Sussex.

Sussex flood warnings. Photo: National World / stock image

"[This is] due to high tides with Tuesday's early morning tide at 00:15 being higher than normal, due to unsettled weather with strong Southerly Force 7 winds and large waves. The weather increases tide table values by 0.76m.

“Flooding can cause disruption to travel, damage to property and present some health hazards.”

According to the Environment Agency, ‘flooding is expected’ in:

– Bosham and West Itchenor;

– Climping;

– Littlehampton Rope Walk;

– Shoreham Harbour;

– Sidlesham;

– Pevensey Seafront

The WSCC Resilience and Emergency team said people can ‘keep yourself and your family safe’ by ‘doing some simple actions’:

– Keep up to date with the latest information including by listening to local radio;

– Move important items to a higher level if possible;