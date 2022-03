You can expect a cloudy day across Sussex, with occasional outbreaks of rain according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The maximum temperature today is predicted to be 10°c, with the minimum being 7°c.

Weather across Sussex 01.03.22

Sunrise is at 6.48am and sunset will be at 5.44pm.