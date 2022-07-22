Today will be generally cloudy with showers arriving from the English Channel, according to the Met Office.

For most it will be a cloudy but mostly dry start – with heavy, possibly thundery showers arriving from the English Channel through the morning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures will be a little above average – a maximum temperature of 24 °C is predicted.

Weather photo

Tonight there will be some sunny intervals and isolated showers through the evening, though many areas should become dry.

It will be mostly dry and increasingly clear overnight with isolated showers, with a minimum temperature of 13 °C.

On Saturday (July 23), the weather will be dry with some bright or sunny spells and light winds across the county.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

It will become very warm or hot once again, especially away from coasts and toward London, with a maximum temperature of 28 °C.