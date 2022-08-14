Thunderstorms set to sweep across England – this is how Sussex will fare

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow thunderstorm warnings started at 12pm today (Sunday, August 14) in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office website said there are more warnings ‘for all of the UK away from the north of Scotland from early on Monday, and for much of England and Wales on Tuesday’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “The warnings signal the start of a change in the dominant weather type for the UK as we move into next week.”

St Leonards seafront in the heatwave this weekend

The yellow weather warnings are in place for Sussex as well.

But according to the Met Office, the county might not see rain until overnight Monday into Tuesday (August 15-16).

In Horsham, there is a 60 per cent chance of thunder and rain just after midnight on Tuesday.

In Worthing there is a 60 per cent chance of thunder and rain at 7am on Tuesday, continuing until the afternoon.

In Brighton, some rain is expected at 1am on Tuesday.

There could be rain in Eastbourne late Monday evening at about 11pm and possibly again at 7am on Wednesday.

It is expected to be rainy in Hastings on Wednesday throughout the day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “While some places stay dry, others are likely to see thunderstorms with torrential rain during Wednesday, bringing possible disruption.”

If thunderstorms were to hit Sussex the Met Office said spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.