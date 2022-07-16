Temperatures are forecast to soar in Sussex over the next few days and the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the region.

According to the Met Office’s weather warnings guide, an amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.

This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

A red extreme heat warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of England on Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19).

Temperatures could hit 40°C, meaning a danger to life is likely, with the risk of illness not limited to vulnerable people.

Extreme weather warnings are in place for the whole of England and Wales from Monday at 12am to Tuesday at 11.59pm.

According to the latest forecast, the extreme weather in Sussex should begin on Monday, although today (Saturday, July 16) and Sunday are expected to see highs of 27°C and 29°C respectively.

On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures in Sussex are set to reach highs of 35°C and 36°C.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday.

"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas.

"This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Temperatures are expected to drop away from Wednesday onwards.”

Here is an hour by hour forecast for Sussex this weekend and into Monday:

Saturday, July 16

11am – High level clouds – 25°C

12pm – Mostly sunny – 25°C

1pm – Mostly sunny – 27°C

2pm – Mostly sunny – 26°C

3pm – Mostly sunny – 26°C

4pm – Mostly sunny – 25°C

5pm – High level clouds – 25°C

6pm – High level clouds – 25°C

7pm – High level clouds – 24°C

8pm – More sun than clouds – 22°C

9pm – More sun than clouds – 20°C

10pm – Passing clouds – 19°C

11pm – Passing clouds – 17°C

Sunday, July 17

Amber weather warning in place for Sussex

12am – Passing clouds – 15°C

1am – Passing clouds – 13°C

2am – Passing clouds – 13°C

3am – Passing clouds – 13°C

4am – Passing clouds – 13°C

5am – More sun than clouds – 13°C

6am – More sun than clouds – 13°C

7am – More sun than clouds – 16°C

8am – More sun than clouds – 19°C

9am – More sun than clouds – 22°C

10am – More sun than clouds – 24°C

11am – Mostly sunny – 25°C

12pm – Mostly sunny – 26°C

1pm – Mostly sunny – 27°C

2pm – Mostly sunny – 28°C

3pm – Most sunny – 28°C

4pm – Most sunny – 28°C

5pm – High level clouds – 29°C

6pm – High level clouds – 28°C

7pm – High level clouds – 27°C

8pm – Sunny – 25°C

9pm – Sunny – 24°C

10pm – Clear – 23°C

11pm – Clear – 21°C

Monday, July 18

Amber weather warning in place for Sussex

12am – Clear – 19°C

1am – Clear – 19°C

2am – Clear – 18°C

3am – Clear – 18°C

4am – Clear – 18°C

5am – Sunny – 18°C

6am – Sunny – 18°C

7am – Sunny – 20°C

8am – Sunny – 24°C

9am – Sunny – 27°C

10am – Sunny – 29°C

11am – Sunny – 31°C

12pm – Sunny – 32°C

1pm – Sunny – 33°C

2pm – High level clouds – 34°C

3pm – High level clouds – 34°C

4pm – High level clouds – 34°C

5pm – High level clouds – 35°C

6pm – High level clouds – 35°C

7pm – High level clouds – 34°C

8pm – High level clouds – 32°C

9pm – High level clouds – 30°C

10pm – High level clouds – 28°C