A yellow weather warning for ice is in place for most of Sussex today (Thursday, January 9).

Snow hit much of Sussex yesterday evening, causing gridlock on several roads across the county.

Motorists on the A27 in and around Brighton were hit particularly badly, with several reporting that it took three to five hours to travel to neighbouring towns.

The Met Office has now issued a warning for ice, stating that the conditions ‘are likely to increase the chance of accidents and injuries’.

A27 in gridlock last night (Wednesday) following snowfall in Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The warning was put in place at 12.15am this morning and is expected to last until 10.30am today.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Surfaces have been left wet and cold following Wednesday evening's rain and snow.

"While some surfaces may dry out before they freeze, it is likely that many untreated surfaces may become icy and hazardous overnight into Thursday morning - this will tend to happen sooner in the west, some eastern areas perhaps marginal for freezing.

“Icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are likely to increase the chance of accidents and injuries.”

The Met Office has advised commuters to leave the house ‘at least five minutes earlier than normal’.

The spokesperson added: “If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”