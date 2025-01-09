A video from Sussex freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell has shown the traffic and disruption that snow was causing on the A27 near Hove on Wednesday, January 8.

The AA Traffic Watch site also showed that is was particularly gridlocked on Wednesday evening.

We spoke to some road users who have been impacted by the traffic, who have reported ‘up to two to three hour delays, if not’ on journeys that would normally take an hour.

One road user, who is in Eastbourne said: “It was choc-a-bloc, people are slipping and sliding around the roads, it’s really dangerous out here. We’ve been in the car for two hours already, and it may take another two to get home!”

Andy, who was travelling home from Brighton said: “It was bad, traffic is backed up. I drove down to Hove and some steeper roads were becoming impassible. There were also lots of ambulances around. I hope everyone made their way home okay.”

On X Sussex News also stated that the A27 at Falmer, Coledean was ‘virtually undrivable’.

Find out more here – https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/weather/uk-weather-yellow-weather-warning-for-ice-issued-for-sussex-4936008

