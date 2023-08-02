High winds have been battering Mid Sussex today (Wednesday, August 2) and the Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning.

Sussex World photographer Steve Robards filmed the wind whipping plants and bushes around at Jack and Jill windmills this morning and making journeys difficult for walkers on the South Downs.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday and may cause some flooding and travel disruption.”

High winds batter the South Downs. Photo by Steve Robards/Sussex World, SR2308021

The Met Office warned that people should expect ‘probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes’ with driving conditions being affected by spray, standing water or hail. They added that delays to train services are possible and said ‘some short term loss of power and other services is likely’.