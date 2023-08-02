Sussex World photographer Steve Robards filmed the wind whipping plants and bushes around at Jack and Jill windmills this morning and making journeys difficult for walkers on the South Downs.
The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday and may cause some flooding and travel disruption.”
The Met Office warned that people should expect ‘probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes’ with driving conditions being affected by spray, standing water or hail. They added that delays to train services are possible and said ‘some short term loss of power and other services is likely’.
The Met Office said it is likely to rain heavily from 1pm to about 7pm today with thunder expected from about 5pm. The weather should turn to cloudy and dry by about 8pm this evening.