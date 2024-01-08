The Met Office said: “Ice and small amounts of snow could lead to slippery surfaces in a few places.”

The Met Office said people should expect some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. People have also been warned that they could injure themselves by slipping icy or snowy surfaces. The yellow weather warning in in place from 3pm today to 3am tomorrow (Tuesday, January 9).