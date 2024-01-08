BREAKING

Video of snow in Mid Sussex: wintry weather hits Burgess Hill as Met Office issues ice warning

Snow has been falling in Burgess Hill this morning (Monday, January 8) as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for ice in Mid Sussex.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:03 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 12:10 GMT
Photographer Steve Robards captured the chilly scenes on video.

The Met Office said: “Ice and small amounts of snow could lead to slippery surfaces in a few places.”

Snow has been falling in Burgess Hill this morning (Monday, January 8)
The Met Office said people should expect some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. People have also been warned that they could injure themselves by slipping icy or snowy surfaces. The yellow weather warning in in place from 3pm today to 3am tomorrow (Tuesday, January 9).

